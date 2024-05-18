214,540 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Acquired by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 214,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.69. 667,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,280. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1511 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.