1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Issues Earnings Results

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. 1847 had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,352.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter.
1847 Stock Performance
Shares of 1847 stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. 1847 has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.
1847 Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 1847
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.