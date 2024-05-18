1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Issues Earnings Results

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. 1847 had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,352.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter.

1847 Stock Performance

Shares of 1847 stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. 1847 has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

1847 Company Profile

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

