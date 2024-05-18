155 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after purchasing an additional 371,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 69,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VAW traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.42. 22,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,392. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.02. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

