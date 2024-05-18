1,471 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,522,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 388,535 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 218,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after buying an additional 187,314 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.13. 608,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $118.21 and a one year high of $168.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.