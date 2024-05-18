13,424 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,424 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 51,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.13. 4,005,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,327. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

