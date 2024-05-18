130 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,655. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

