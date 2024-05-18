1,140 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.75. 460,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,209. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.