Wells Fargo & Company Raises Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target to $40.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KNTK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Kinetik Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KNTK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. 266,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,947. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530,066 shares in the company, valued at $21,107,228.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,107,228.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at $3,756,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,655 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 494,453 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

