Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Walmart stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $64.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.46%.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

