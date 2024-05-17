Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 35,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

