Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 35,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $9.16.
About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
