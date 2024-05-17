Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.90. 159,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 909,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $889.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

