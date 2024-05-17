Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Vector Group Stock Performance

VGR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 941,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,037. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

