Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $95,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,957,000 after buying an additional 171,392 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.28. The company has a market cap of $393.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

