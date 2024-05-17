Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $18,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 959,378 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,895,000 after acquiring an additional 251,065 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,193,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after acquiring an additional 156,959 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.83. 776,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,559. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

