Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGT traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $532.55. The company had a trading volume of 310,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,968. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.16 and a 200-day moving average of $492.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $391.39 and a one year high of $538.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

