Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,485 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 684% compared to the average volume of 317 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.67. 332,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,561. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.39. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.7685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

