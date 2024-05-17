VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Short Interest Down 10.0% in April

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,100 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance

DAPP stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 69,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,489. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $106.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

