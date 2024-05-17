Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 46,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 35,233 call options.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XLU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. 10,736,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,667,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,045,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,614 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 244,001.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,670,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 149.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,579,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,205,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 383.7% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,714,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,093 shares in the last quarter.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

