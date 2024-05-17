United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,677 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

