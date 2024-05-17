Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.45.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA remained flat at $6.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

