UBS Group Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $75.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.22.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. 401,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 111,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $8,520,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 582,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,788,000 after buying an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,095,000 after acquiring an additional 381,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

