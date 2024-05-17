TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.16

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

TriStar Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About TriStar Gold

(Get Free Report)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.