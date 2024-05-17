Transportadora de Gas del Sur Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 6,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 12,666% compared to the average daily volume of 47 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 464,423 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

TGS traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 84,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,858. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $249.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

