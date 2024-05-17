Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 153,600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 124,680 put options.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,347,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,032,744. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,340,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,750,000 after purchasing an additional 351,165 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,637,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,552,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,166,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

