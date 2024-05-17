Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 5.9%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.73. 2,458,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,091,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

Tilray Brands Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.65.

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

