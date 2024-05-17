Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 5.9%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.73. 2,458,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,091,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Tilray Brands Price Performance
Tilray Brands Company Profile
Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.
