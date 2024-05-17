Teekay (NYSE:TK) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.28

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 629764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Teekay Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $839.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 97.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Teekay by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Teekay by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Teekay by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Teekay by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.