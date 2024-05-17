Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.1 %

SLVM opened at $70.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,664 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

