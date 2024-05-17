Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $931.99 and last traded at $911.76. Approximately 2,366,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,135,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $904.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

