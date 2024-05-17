Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 21,079 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,698% compared to the average volume of 555 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Frontdoor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.91. 460,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,876. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

