Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.29

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 1436177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Southern Silver Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.18 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.89.

About Southern Silver Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.