SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 3.2%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 14,362,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 52,518,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

