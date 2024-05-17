Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Decreases By 8.4%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,500 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 340,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 576,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,052 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 4.87% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

IPA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 168,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,056. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ( NASDAQ:IPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Friday, March 15th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

Featured Articles

