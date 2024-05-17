Short Interest in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Increases By 6.0%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 881,800 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 832,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in i3 Verticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Stock Performance
Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 158,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,388. The stock has a market cap of $643.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,991.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.
