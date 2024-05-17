Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Grows By 11.5%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,100 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 715,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,453.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,746.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 116.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.29. 76,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,661. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

