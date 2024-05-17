Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Increases By 13.2%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLN opened at $20.30 on Friday. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 112,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 38.7% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

