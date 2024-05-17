Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Increases By 13.2%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLN opened at $20.30 on Friday. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
