Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Grows By 13.3%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRIS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday.

Curis Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CRIS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. Curis has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.59.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11). Curis had a negative net margin of 486.45% and a negative return on equity of 224.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curis will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curis by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 380.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Curis by 79.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter worth $219,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

