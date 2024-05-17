Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Rises By 12.1%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Costamare by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMRE traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Costamare has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

