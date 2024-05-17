Scotiabank Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $283.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $256.00 to $283.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.28.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.71. 88,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.79. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $269.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.