Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,000. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,722.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $124.94. 1,671,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,112. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $120.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.06 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

