Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 354 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 354 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 28.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 23.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 13.4% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.97. 794,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,771. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.46. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.45 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

