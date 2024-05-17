Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 45.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,433,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 21.6% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $568.29. 173,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $386.50 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.