San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Down 14.3%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 437,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 679% from the average session volume of 56,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.74.

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

