Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.65 and last traded at $64.43. Approximately 84,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 650,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Root by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Root by 229,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

