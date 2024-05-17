Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 212 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $639,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $674,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $546,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,841,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $501,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,468. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $369.59. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

