Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,903 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,472,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,708,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

FITB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. 1,193,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,952. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

