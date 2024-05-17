Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,629,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,037,955. The stock has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

