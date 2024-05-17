Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $745,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. 8,238,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,472,938. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13, a PEG ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.