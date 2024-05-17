Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.82. The stock had a trading volume of 968,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.53. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $329.04.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.07, for a total value of $6,241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,620,800 shares in the company, valued at $505,803,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,018 shares of company stock worth $104,307,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks



Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

