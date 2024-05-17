Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issued By Roth Capital

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

MAG Silver Stock Up 3.0 %

MAG stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

