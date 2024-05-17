Piper Sandler Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $33.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APA. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

APA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APA opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. APA has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of APA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 130.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 867,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 865,026 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

